National Guard meet and greet with WWE Superstar

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A group of Yakima National Guard Members and their families had the chance to meet a WWE Superstar Friday.

Dozens of soldiers and their families turned out at the National Guard Armory in Yakima to meet Kofi Kingston, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Kingston signed autographs and took pictures with all the fans.

The event was part of a partnership between the WWE and the National Guard.

Guard members say they were thrilled to have the wrestler at the armory, and that it's great to see support from the WWE for National Guard members and their families.

The guard members' children were especially excited to meet Kingston.

"It was really fun. He's very nice and he's just really awesome," said Justice Dean.

"I feel amazing! It's awesome," said John Schriner.

A lot of the kids that were there say they're pretty excited to see Kingston in action later Friday too, when he wrestles at a WWE event at the Sundome.