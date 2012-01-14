High school basketball scores for January 13th - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

High school basketball scores for January 13th

High school basketball scores for Friday, January 13th:

Boys' basketball final scores: Chiawana 65, Eisenhower 48; Wenatchee 59, Moses Lake 58/OT; Davis 90, Richland 71; West Valley 60, Eastmont 54; Kamiakin 62, Hanford 35; Kennewick 65, Southridge 48; Pasco 64, Sunnyside 62; Selah 76, East Valley 68/OT; Grandview 50, Prosser 27; Toppenish 54, Wapato 49; Mabton 50, Connell 44; Zillah 88, La Salle 63; Naches Valley 52, Goldendale 46; Granger 78, Cle Elum 41; Tri-Cities Prep 56, Asotin 53; Royal 47, River View 26; Ellensburg 57, Othello 38.

Girls' basketball final scores: Richland 68, Davis 38; Chiawana 80, Eisenhower 31; Wenatchee 57, Moses Lake 41; Eastmont 33, West Valley 21; Kamiakin 61, Hanford 37; Southridge 52, Kennewick 51; Sunnyside 54, Pasco 52; East Valley 54, Selah 46; Prosser 64, Grandview 49; Wapato 66, Toppenish 32; Connell 55, Mabton 41; River View 54, Royal 28; La Salle 64, Zillah 43; Goldendale 62, Naches Valley 50; Granger 60, Cle Elum 26, Asotin 46, Tri-Cities Prep 43; Ellensburg 75, Othello 8.

 

