Former Wildcats Bighill, Reilly to be Recognized at Saturday Basketball Game

By CWU Athletics

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Former Central Washington University football players Adam Bighill and Mike Reilly will be recognized at halftime of this Saturday's men's basketball game between CWU and Montana State University Billings at Nicholson Pavilion.

Bighill and Reilly were both members of the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League this past season, helping the Lions win the Grey Cup championship in Vancouver on Nov. 27, 2011.

Bighill tied for fourth in the CFL in special teams during his rookie season in 2011. The Montesano, Wash., native was named Gibson's Finest CFL Special Teams Player of the Week following the Lions' Sept. 30 win over Edmonton. Bighill, who played at CWU from 2007-10, was a first-team American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II All-American linebacker during his senior season at CWU, and earned Male Co-Athlete of the Year honors at his alma mater for the 2010-11 academic year. Bighill, who added Great Northwest Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year accolades as a senior, graduated from CWU in 2011 with a degree in exercise science.

Reilly, who broke most of Jon Kitna's career passing records during his four-year career at CWU from 2005-08, was the Lions' third-string quarterback this past season. He appeared in both of BC's pre-season games, but made just one appearance during the regular season, completing 1 of 2 passes for 12 yards at Saskatchewan on Sept. 24. A 2009 graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering technology, the Kennewick, Wash., native was the CWU and GNAC Male Athlete of the Year for 2008-09 and was the runner-up for the Harlon Hill Trophy as the top football player in Division II in 2008.

The duo will be recognized at the beginning of halftime at Saturday's basketball game between the Wildcats and Yellowjackets. Wildcat Club members will have the opportunity to talk to both players during the halftime hospitality gathering in the Nicholson Pavilion lobby, while the general crowd in attendance can visit with the former Wildcats inside the main gym following the game.