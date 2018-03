TOPPENISH, Wash.-- A man who claimed to have been shot now has a new story.

A 25-year-old Zillah man said it happened Wednesday night while walking down the 200 block of Bolin Drive in Toppenish.

The suspect? A few men in a red Honda.

Now police believe the injuries are from an accidental self-inflicted gun shot.



The man did admit to lying to police.