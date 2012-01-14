Liquidation sale gets mixed reviews from customers

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A liquidation sale brought thousands of marked down items to Yakima this weekend, but not everyone was happy with the sale.

They had everything from power generators to computers, all marked down, in some cases as much as 70% off.



Hundreds of people came in and out of the Modern Living Building at State Fair Park Saturday to check out the sale, many very excited about the savings.

According to a vendor, a lot of the items are from bigger retailers that are trying to get rid of overstocked products. Offering them at low prices.

And a lot of people took advantage, pretty happy to get such a savings.

"Just happened to heard it on the radio, and I was a couple blocks away so, I needed a generator so we got a generator. Yeah, there's a lot of good stuff," said Kelly Tate.

Not everyone was that happy about it though.



Many people, who didn't want to go on camera said the selection of products was just bad, and that the advertising they put out was misleading and in some cases wrong.

Several people didn't even bother going inside once they realized there's a $7 charge just to get in the door.

But if you want to check it out for yourself, they will be open Sunday from 11-6pm at State Fair Park.