License your dog online through Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash.-- If you have a dog, Yakima Sheriff's Deputies wants to remind you to make sure it is licensed.

Since June of last year, anyone who lives in an unincorporated part of Yakima County has been able to renew or apply for a dog license online through the county website.

Animal Control says owners not registering is a huge issue.

"If we do make contact with people and the dog is not licensed in Yakima County, it can result in a $257 citation," said Tana Girard, a Yakima County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Officer.

The citation is a lot more than the $15 to $30 it costs to register your pet per year in Yakima County.

If you live in an unincorporated part of the county and are interested in registering online you can click here.