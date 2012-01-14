Local man going back to the X Games to compete

UNION GAP, Wash.-- A local professional snowmobile rider put on show for people at Fullbright Park, in Union Gap Saturday.

Joe Parsons, a Yakima native, was warming up for the X Games later this month.



Parsons' says this will be his fifth visit to the games and although he's won gold in the past he's hoping to win it in the freestyle competition this year.

"Growing up that's what I did, was just look up to guys and learned from them. So it's kind of cool just to feel like I'm in that category now," said Parsons.

Saturday's event was just a preview of some of the crazy stunts you'll see him pull off at the X Games.

The event was free for everyone, but donations were being accepted for North Star Lodge in Yakima.