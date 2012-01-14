The Pasco School District is hosting Student Shadow Day

The Pasco School District is hosting a Student Shadow Day program for adults. It starts in the next few weeks at Pasco High School and Chiawana. Visitors can see what a typical day in high school is like now.

The district is also doing a Superintendent Bus tour, where people will go and visit schools on the bus just like students do.

Space is limited for these events. If you are interested you need to sign up in advance. People need to sign up with the Public Affairs Office at 1215 W. Lewis Street in Pasco. They can be reached at (509) 546-2686.

The dates for the student shadow are Feb. 1st and 22nd from 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The bus tours will be on January 18th and March 1st from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.