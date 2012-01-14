Meeting about ending child trafficking. Members of Agape International Missions spoke at the Bethel Church in Richland about child sex trafficking Saturday night. They say it is something that is often overlooked.

They want to bring more awareness of the issue and educate people about how to help children. Group members say it affects kids all over the world, even locally. Directors Don and Bridget Brewster started the programs after they visited Cambodia. They found out children were being sold as slaves as young as 4 years old.

Don Brewster says "it's ugly and we lived with it first hand and I'll tell you it's ugly. It tears your heart out and people don't want to hear about it but the truth is until we do until we stop and listen, we know they'll get involved if they'll just listen."

The couple has helped more than 500 girls who have been sold and recovered.