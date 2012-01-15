High school basketball scores for January 14th - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

High school basketball scores for January 14th

High school basketball scores for Saturday, January 14th:

High school boys' basketball scores: Chiawana 59, Walla Walla 56; Davis 68, Wenatchee 58; Kennewick 67, Eastmont 57; Kamiakin 69, Sunnyside 37; Hanford 74, Pasco 60; West Valley 61, Southridge 56; Wapato 74, East Valley 55, Grandview 48, Ellensburg 41; Toppenish 54, Prosser 37; Selah 41, Quincy 31; Mabton 60, Wahluke 40; Zillah 60, Granger 56; Naches valley 62, Highland 51; Goldendale 69, Cle Elum 44.

Girls' basketball scores: Chiawana 63, Walla Walla 39; Wenatchee 57, Davis 43; Eastmont 51, Kennewick 38; Hanford 50, Pasco 23; West Valley 60, Southridge 39; Kamiakin 82, Sunnyside 46; East Valley 52, Wapato 44; Grandview 61, Ellensburg 56/OT; Toppenish 49, Prosser 38; Selah 57, Quincy 28; Mabton 60, Wahluke 23; Granger 64, Zillah 54; Naches Valley 52, Highland 35.

