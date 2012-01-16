Light bulb classes at Home Depot

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The incandescent light bulb will soon be a thing of the past.

The deadline for the switch to more energy efficient bulbs is in September, but leaders at Home Depot say the phasing out will happen earlier. They aren't ordering anymore and will soon be out of stock.

All stores are hosting how-to workshops the next two Saturdays at 10 a.m. to teach people about fluorescent and LED lighting.

Managers say their employees have been trained to answer whatever questions come up.

"All the different light bulbs that are out there, between the LED's, the compact fluorescent, and incandescent. And why they are better for the community and for the customer's pocketbook," says Department Supervisor Kara Woodard.