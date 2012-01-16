Toppenish celebrates second Martin Luther King Peace March

TOPPENISH, Wash.-- Crowds took to the streets in Toppenish today as part of the town's annual Martin Luther King Junior Peace March.

It's only the second year of the event. About a hundred people marched last year; this year, that number jumped to 400. Police and firefighters blocked off streets for the crowd as they walked through town. Organizers say the event is a dream come true.

"We would always go to Yakima, to their parade. And we wanted to do something in the valley. We never had something like this in the valley and we wanted to do it here," says Rosa Ortiz of the Peace March Planning Committee.

Ortiz says partnering with the Toppenish School District helped to bring in more people this year. She hopes the event will continue to grow and even more people will show up next year.