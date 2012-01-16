Businesses are encouraged to donate air miles to Make-A-Wish. This Friday NBC Right Now will be collecting airline miles for the Make-A-Wish Foundation's Wishes in Flight project.

It helps families of sick children fly to their destination of choice for a trip they can enjoy at a tough time. The most popular wish is for children to go to Disneyland with their families to take a break from their treatment and forget about the pain.

Make-A-Wish is encouraging businesses to join in and really push themselves to give a lot of miles. We want to see who can donate the most miles from their company or maybe just between coworkers.

Regional Director Leslie Woodfill says "people think, 'well I've only got like 1,000 miles.' I don't care, donate them! You know, get them in because every bit helps." More than 120 wishes are granted every year in this area for children with life-threatening illnesses. One local wish was granted Sunday for a little boy battling cancer.

Last year, they collected more than 3 million miles. This year we want to raise the bar even higher. Donated miles to Make-A-Wish never expire.