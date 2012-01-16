Two people are arrested after a drug bust in Kennewick. It happened early Sunday morning at a home on the 600 block of East 9th Place.

Kennewick Police arrested 32-year old Beth Rieger and 32-year old Lance Robertson for possession of meth and marijuana and supplying the drugs to children.

Officers got a tip that the pair were giving marijuana to kids in their early teens and harboring a runaway. The four teens involved were between 12 and 14 years old.

Kennewick Police Sgt. Ken Lattin says "The information we received so far is that it doesn't appear there was any selling occurring to the minors. It appears that there was sharing of marijuana."

The two suspects were booked into the Benton County Jail on a 72-hour hold while officers investigate. Robertson also had an outstanding warrant for possession of meth.