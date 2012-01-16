Richland Police are putting a major emphasis on catching car prowlers in 2012 after they saw a big spike last year. They called out the K-9 unit from Pasco Monday morning to help catch a prowler.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Police arrested 47-year old Robert Morrison of Richland. He was caught attempting to break into cars near Englewood and Rathwood. Neighbors called in when they noticed a man trying door handles of cars to see if any were unlocked. Officers responded and called in the dog team to help find Morrison.

Richland Police Capt. Mike Cobb says officers are working to get car prowl numbers down from last year. He tells us that this morning's investigation was a success. "The K-9 unit started searching, found a couple pieces of property that ended up being stolen property. As the dog was searching the area, one of the containment units actually saw the suspect moving," said Cobb.

Morrison was charged with having burglary tools, car prowling and possession of a stolen car. Police say Morrison has a criminal history of drugs and theft.

The Richland Police Department says officers are cracking down on car prowls this year more because the number jumped by 35% last year.