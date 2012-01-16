Judge Cameron Mitchell honored with MLK Spirit Award

PASCO, Wash. -- Columbia Basin College celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King with their 21st annual bell ringing ceremony.

"it is a day to dedicate ourselves to the progress that we've made, but to remember there is much work ahead," says CBC President Richard Cummins.

Dr. King would have turned 83 years old Sunday. Instead his legacy lives on through the service of others, like Superior Court Judge Cameron Mitchell, the recipient of the 2012 MLK Spirit Award. Mitchell is the first African-American superior court judge in Benton and Franklin counties. He was born and raised in the Tri-Cities and not the first member of his family to be honored with this prestigious award.

"This is exciting, overwhelming and kind of humbling. it's a little bit hard to imagine what I may have done to be deserving of such an honor," says Mitchell.

Mitchell who has sat on the bench in Benton and Franklin counties as Superior Court Judge since 2004, says he owes everything to his family, particularly his father, CJ Mitchell who won this same award in 1998.

"If I could have just a small amount of the impact he's had then I would be very happy with how my life turned out," says Mitchell about his father.