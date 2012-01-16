Yakima MLK celebration draws hundreds with different messages

YAKIMA, Wash- Hundreds turned out for the 29th Annual Martin Luther King Junior celebration in Yakima. The event started with a parade down Martin Luther King Boulevard and wrapped up at the convention center. People from different races, religions, and political causes took part in the event. Organizers say it shows the power of Doctor King's message.

"I think Dr. King in the civil right's movement gave birth to all of those other people and groups that are here today, it helped them to believe there is hope and a chance and opportunity for change if you get involved in your community", says Steve Mitchell, CEO of Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington.

Several Yakima schools participated in the event... Which included music, performances and awards.