KENNEWICK, WA. -- The registration deadline for the WSU Extension Master Gardener Program is getting closer.

The program trains volunteers to be community educators in sustainable gardening. Master gardeners become experts not only in gardening, but in landscape management, water conservation and plant health.

After applicants register, they interview, take classes, do online training and take quizzes to complete the 16 week program.

Marianne Ophard, the program director assured us, "it's not easy but usually people go through it, they enjoy it. they like to learn about gardening, because gardeners seem to like to learn. and they learn not only from the online training, but from other gardeners."

Registration for the master gardener program is open through January 20th. Registration forms can be printed off their website, and then dropped off at the WSU Extension office in Kennewick.

For the forms, and more information about how to register, head to http://www.mastergardener.wsu.edu