School's snow closure history. School district leaders in the Tri-Cities say they don't plan for a lot of snow every year because this area is usually pretty dry. Administrators say they plan only 1 to 2 make up days throughout the year because snow closures haven't been significant in the past.

District officials say they've typically seen school closures in November and December in recent years. Richland, Kennewick and Pasco schools tend to have only 1 snow day throughout the year and only a couple late start days during the winter.

Richland Schools Communications Director Steve Aagaard says "we build one day into the calendar and usually we don't have to worry about having more than one closure per year around here." School leaders say it's easier to have more late starts for school days than to schedule more make-up days.

Washington State requires all students be in school for 180 days per year. Schools in the area also have an email and cell phone alert system to let people know if schools are closed.