Make-A-Wish granted a little boy's wish, a special toy.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted a little boy's wish by giving him a special toy. He's been dealing with some harsh cancer treatments over the past year. Over the weekend many people came together to make his dream come true.

This weekend was all about 3 year old Randy Tzintzun. Right now he's fighting cancer. His first wish was to go on a vacation with his family but he was too sick to go.

Randy's father, Randy Tzintzun told us the family was supposed to go on a trip. "We were going to go to Disney World instead of this but we had bad results from after he was done with his chemotherapy and radiation treatments," said Tzintzun.

So Make-A-Wiish made another wish happen. An entire parade drove through Pasco for Randy. A team of volunteers were led by deputies and a humvee helped to deliver Randy's second wish. It was a go cart for him to ride in with his dad to visit his pets. "That's his thing, just to be outside looking at the animals while they eat and try to feed them," said Tzintzun.

Every year more than 120 wishes are granted for children in our area and more than 250,000 wishes worldwide. For the families it's a moment of relief during a stressful time.

Regional Director Leslie Woodfill says "these families, again it's just a moment of joy that they all have together that they don't have to worry about anything. It just makes a huge difference to the families." Doctors say it's these events that help a child forget about the pain they're feeling. Randy's parent's are optimistic about his recovery.

His father says they hoping for a cure. "we're taking it day at a time. Worry about tomorrow when it gets here and just worry about right now," said Tzintzun. Randy's mother, Lucy Angeles says "I want to thank the Make-A-Wish for making it happen. I'm happy that they did this for him."