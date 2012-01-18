Kennewick City Council ok's plan to put carousel at Southridge

KENNEWICK, WA -- Kennewick City Council Members heard a new plan to complete an eight year old project involving a historical carousel.

Eric Van Winkle, the Chair of the Three Rivers Carousel Foundation presented the power point during a special meeting. He asked city council to allow it to be built at the Southridge Sports and Event Complex near the new Sports Pavilion. He also asked them to allow a building to be put up next to it, that would be funded by the Foundation and not tax payer money.

The Carousel Project has drawn support from several local business leaders such as; Bill Lampson (Lampson International), Dave Retter (Windermere Real Estate / Tri-Cities) Barbara Johnson (Columbia Center Mall), Carlos Martinez (Dura-Shine Clean), and Dwight Marquart (Toyota of Tri-Cities).

In addition, Conner Construction has agreed to take the lead on the construction of this project and is working with numerous local contractors who have graciously donated their time to see that this project is completed.

Target completion date will be announced to the Kennewick City Council within 90-days of Tuesday's meeting.

The 1910 Charles Carmel carousel was purchased eight years ago. Kennewick has invested $830,000 to restore it.

City Council members said yes to allow the building at Southridge and want a more detailed plan with financing worked out within 120 days.