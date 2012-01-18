Superintendents commit to saving CBBN

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Columbia Basin Big 9 conference took a big step toward keeping all 15 schools. Tuesday the superintendents or assistant superintendents from all 10 school district in the conference met in Yakima. They all agreed to commit to keeping the conference together.

They will put together a nine-person team of assistant principals, athletic directors, superintendents and WIAA members. The team will draw up what a schedule might look like based on compromising what the north and south area schools want.

"I was very pleased by the turnout, all ten districts came, we had a very good conversation. There's a lot of history to the Big Nine and it's worth fighting for. We've got to pay attention to each other. We've go to talk so... the ten districts need to continue to communicate, and that's what we did today," said Dr. Richard Cole, superintendent of the Sunnyside school district.