Bill Moos shares thoughts on Washington State investments

YAKIMA, Wash. -- NBC Right Now caught up with Bill Moos Tuesday. The Washington State athletic director was in Yakima talking about the latest in the Cougars' investments. He said having a great new football coach and great new football stadium will pay off. It will bring more money to the athletic department by generating more interest and filling seats.

"If we sell, and we will, all that premium seating, it's an increase of a little over 3 million dollars as a revenue stream for that. Also it enables us to stage television games better. And all the Cougar football games, now with our new TV contract, will be live on national television. And that puts us in a position also to host the conference championship game, which are now being hosted on home sites, which we really couldn't have done before," Moos said.