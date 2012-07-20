Tracci Dial is a northwest native. Born and raised an Orofino Maniac, she went on to finish a Bachelor's degree in Communication Arts at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho.

Tracci started her news career fresh out of her freshman year there. As a local radio girl she covered the Lewis-Clark Valley and the Palouse. From there she went on to television wearing many hats at KLEW-TV. Tracci worked behind the scenes both in the news and production departments. She even made some local commercials at one time. From there she worked her way up to the evening anchor job.



Tracci made the move from the banana belt of Idaho to Washington wine country in July 2012 to be your weekend news anchor. She also reports three days a week. While she is new to the Tri-Cities, she does have family members who live in the area.

Tracci loves to tell your stories and tell them right. She sees her job as an invaluable resource to help, inform and entertain.

She spends her time reading, painting, snowboarding and soaking up the sun rays. If you have a story idea or would just like to say hello, you can contact her at tracci.dial@kndu.com or call her at 737-6736. You can also check out her facebook page.