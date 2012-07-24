SARC looking for dedicated volunteers

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Support, Advocacy and Resource Center needs your help with crisis services.





SARC is a local non profit organization that provides help and counseling to victims of abuse and violence, along with a 24 hour crisis hotline.





July 25th through the middle of August, directors at the agency are holding a 32 hour training course to prepare volunteers for a variety of positions, from working the crisis hotline to hospital visits, and legal advice to community education.





Renee Blackman, the SARC Program Director says, "Volunteers get to have a different experience here, it's definitely hard work, but it's really rewarding to be able to help someone in that kind of way. We need to be able to respond 24 hours a day and it's absolutely essential that we have help with that."





Blackman says they are always looking for volunteers, and this crucial opportunity is one of two training course series throughout the year.





For a full list of training dates and times along with information about SARC and how to register for the course, click here



