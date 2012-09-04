A letter from KNDU News and Kadlec

Hello!

This is the KNDU News Team with partner Jim Hall of Kadlec. We are writing to you because we are launching an exciting new program called Classroom Makeover.

The goal is to help teachers teach by giving them the supplies they so desperately need for their students. It's been estimated that an elementary school teacher spends $250 each year out of their own pocket to buy supplies for their classrooms.

The KNDU News Team has teamed up with Kadlec to each month choose a teacher and provide a $250 check for a Classroom Makeover.

Here is how you can participate: Visit NBCrightnow.com and click KNDU Classroom Makeover on the Home tab at the top of the home page. That is where you will find the information and 2 different applications.

One application is for a teacher who wants to apply. The second application is for students or parents who want to nominate a teacher for a Classroom Makeover. Click send after you fill out the application. You will receive a confirmation email that your application has been received. Deadline for each month's submission is the last Monday of each month.

During the last week of the month a committee will review the applications and select one teacher for that month's Classroom Makeover. Then we will show up at school with a big check!

We hope you will let people know about this program and participate. We are excited to give back to those teachers who have given so much already.