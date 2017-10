This is Yakima Specialties' 2nd year of helping KNDO's Coats For Kids by cleaning the coats before they are given to kids in our community. The sole purpose of Yakima Specialties is to train and employ persons with disabilities. The skills involved include: woodworking, commercial cleaning and laundry services.

1819 West J St.

Yakima, WA 98902

(509) 453-0386