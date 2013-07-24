Forest Fire Closes Part of U.S. 97 in Klickitat & Yakima Counties

SATUS PASS, Wash. - Highway 97 from Goldendale to Toppenish remains closed as firefighters continue to fight a growing forest fire.



A DNR spokesperson says as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday the fire has grown to about 1650 acres. It is currently 0% contained and is burning on mostly Yakama Nation land.



Firefighters are working to call more resources to the fire including ground and air support.



-----------------------------------



SATUS PASS, Wash. -- Crews continue to battle a forest fire near Satus pass.

A DNR spokesman says the fire has burned about 1,200 acres and is burning timber on the Yakama Reservation.

The blaze is 0% contained as of Wednesday evening, but crews are attacking the fire from the ground and aerially.

Highway 97 from Goldendale to Toppenish is still closed. No word on when the highway will reopen yet.

40 firefighters and two water-dropping helicopters are fighting the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

-----------------------------------

SATUS PASS, Wash. -- A wildfire near Satus Pass summit has caused the closure of US 97 from Toppenish to Goldendale.

US 97 is closed from Goldendale (milepost 13) to the SR 22 / US 97 junction in Toppenish (milepost 61) due to the fire.

The Department of Natural Resources says brush fire off US 97 near mile marker 29 has burned about 75-100 acres.

The fire is burning on Yakama Nation property.

The estimated reopening time is unknown.