High School Football Schedule

SWX is proud to present another exciting year of high school basketball! Below is a listing of all the games slated to be broadcast during the 2017-18 season. All games will be shown LIVE on SWX in their respective regions as noted. In addition, all games will be streamed live either on NWPrepsNow.com or on SWXRightNow.com.

Friday - Sept. 1st at 7pm Prosser at Kennewick (Lampson)

Friday - Sept. 8th Lewis and Clark at Kamiakin - 5pm Lampson (Spokane) & Sunnyside at Southridge - 8pm Lampson

Friday - Sept. 15th at 7pm Chiawana at Kamiakin (Lampson)

Friday - Sept. 22nd (Lampson) Richland at Southridge - 5pm & Walla Walla at Kennewick - 8pm

Friday - Sept. 29th at 7pm Davis at Sunnyside

Friday - Oct. 6th at 7pm Kamiakin at Richland (Fran Rish)

Friday - Oct. 13th at 7pm Southridge at Hanford (Fran Rish)

Friday - Oct. 20th at 7pm Chiawana at Richland (Fran Rish)

Friday - Oct. 27th at 7pm Pasco at Kennewick (Lampson)

Friday - Nov. 3rd at 7pm Davis at Eisenhower (Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima)

Q: How can I get SWX on my TV?

A: SWX is free over the air with an antennae on 6-2. For cable subscribers, check your local listings and/or here :http://www.swxrightnow.com



Q: Are the live streams over the Internet free and accessible anywhere?

A: Yes. We do not charge an access fee to view games live over the Internet!



Q: Can the games be seen live on my phone or tablet?

A: Games broadcast on SWX can be seen via the WATCH SWX app for iOS and Android (free). However, you must be within the designated viewing area to see the live programming. More information about our apps, including download information, can be seen here: http://www.swxrightnow.com/story/16618316/wireless-apps