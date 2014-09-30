SARC Volunteer Training Courses to Begin

KENNEWICK, WA - The Support, Advocacy & Resource Center in Kennewick is holding training courses this fall for volunteers who can run its 24-hour hotline.

SARC is a non-profit, United Way agency serving Benton and Franklin counties. The organization provides crisis services and prevention education on issues regarding sexual assault/abuse and all non-domestic violence crimes such as child abuse, elder abuse, assault, homicide, robbery, identity theft and fraud.

SARC relies on volunteers to help run its 24-hour hotline. The volunteer advocates only respond to calls regarding sexual assault/abuse, and it's possible to answer the hotline from your own home. To be an on-call crisis advocate, you just need a cell or home phone number, and the answering service will connects you to the caller.If you are able and willing to meet with clients face to face, you can sign up be an on-call hospital advocate.

The 32-hour training is designed to give volunteers the tools they need to work with victims and their families. The Fall 2014 Volunteer Advocate Training for the Support, Advocacy & Resource Center will be held from September 30th, 2014 through October 16th, 2014 for a total of 32 hours.

SARC says it is in great need of volunteers at this time, especially those who are bilingual or speak Spanish.

To sign up for the training classes, or learn more about how you can volunteer, call Renee Blackman at (509) 374-5391 or email rblackman@myfrontiermail.com. SARC says you can also just show up to the volunteer training classes.

SARC is located at 830 North Columbia Center Blvd. Suite H in Kennewick.

The training classes are at the following dates and times:

9/30/14 Tuesday 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

10/2/14 Thursday 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

10/7/14 Tuesday 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

10/9/14 Thursday 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

10/11/14 Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

10/14/14 Tuesday 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

10/16/14 Thursday 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.