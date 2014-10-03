Morgan Ashley joined the NBC Right Now news team in September of 2014 as a reporter and anchor/producer. She graduated from Washington State University in 2013 with her degree in Sociology and Communications from the Edward R. Murrow School of Communication.

She is an incredibly proud Coug (also- Go Hawks!) and homegrown Washingtonian. She's lived in Spokane, Vancouver, Pullman, and now the Tri-Cities. She learned of her passion for news at an early age while participating in high school broadcasting and newspaper classes. She even got her live tv start on a local live entertainment program in Gresham, Oregon with the American Teen Television Network at the age of 14. Morgan loves every aspect of the industry, from finding important details you deserve to know, to creating a bond with her community.

Morgan has two dogs, a Pomeranian named Panda and a Pomeranian-mix named Pino, and she absolutely adores both of them! In her free time, Morgan is usually at the gym, coloring, catching up (binge watching) her favorite TV shows, cleaning (yes, she loves cleaning…), and hanging out with her news family or visiting her own family. Morgan loves waking up with you and your family on Wake Up Northwest every weekday from 4:30 to 7:00 AM!

Let's get in touch!:

Twitter @KNDUMorganAsh

Facebook.com/MorganAshleyTV

morgan.ashley@nbcrightnow.com