Monty Webb

Monty has earned many prestigious awards during both his Air Force and Broadcast careers. He's received Commendation, Achievement, and Humanitarian Service Medals for his forecasting skills around the United States and the World.



He's also proud of his four Emmys - three from Seattle and one from Chicago. Monty is also a full member of the American Meteorological Society and holds their Seal of Approval.



Monty and his wife are very happy to be back home in the Pacific Northwest living near the three grown children and grand kids. Between their two daughters they have six grand children and one foster. With their oldest daughter and family living in the Tri-Cities they now get to see the kids almost every day!



He and his family love the outdoors. They enjoy hiking, biking, skiing, and fly fishing. They are excited to be home!