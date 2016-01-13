Hawks fan lives for the road in his 5 Seahawks themed Dodge Challengers

KENNEWICK, WA - Hawks fans all over Eastern Washington have playoff fever with the Seattle Seahawks moving on to the Divisional Round against the Carolina Panthers.

If you drive by South Washington Street in Kennewick, you'll see them. All five of them. All of them the same model. Each with the Seahawks logo on it. To the owner of these cars, they mean the world to him.

You could call James Morris a car guy, but his heart belongs specifically to one car.

"We're talking about Challenger, SRT 8's," James said.

If you see James ride by in one of his 5 Dodge Challengers, you'll know it's him.

"I'm a Seahawks fan and that's hard to deny," James said with a smile.

James started his collection five years ago, buying one at a time. What he loves most about them, is what's under the hood.

"I like the old cars that had enough get up and go to get up and go," he said. "And generally when I want to I can get up and go."

James offered to take us for a ride around the block. And we quickly saw that get up and go.

"That's why I like em," James told us.

Often, a trip around the block can spontaneously turn into a lot more.

"I just get up and take off," James said.

James has been all over in these Challengers: Kansas, Missouri, Idaho, you name it.

"The serenity of being on the highway, you just get out there," James said. "We got this big beautiful country and go look at it you know! It's actually what keeps me feeling young."

And he's planning a few more road trips in the future.

"I expect to put hopefully a half a million miles on each one of them," James said.

Besides his passion for the road, you may wonder, why five of the same car?

"I have five kids. And sooner or later I'm going to die. It gives the kids something to inherit when I do," James said. "They're going to be surprised because I'm going to have them all wore out by then."

At the ripe age of 73, James is living every day he can on the road.

"Death is not imminent, it is inevitable. And I got each and every day from right now until then to enjoy life. And that's the way I want to do it."

There's nothing else he'd rather do, than have his hands on the wheel, hearing the roar of the engine, heading out to his next adventure.

James said the next place he has his eye on for a road trip is New Mexico.