Judge denies pretrial release for last Oregon refuge holdout

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The final holdout in the 41-day standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge will remain in jail for now.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie Beckerman agreed with government prosecutors Friday that David Fry is a danger to the community and can't be counted on to show up for trial.



The Ohio man surrendered Feb. 11 after threatening suicide during a tense negotiation that was broadcast online. He has pleaded not guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.



In seeking Fry's pretrial release, defense attorney Per Olson said his client has strong family ties and a job lined up back home.



He said Fry wasn't thinking clearly in the last days of the standoff, because he was gripped with fear after police fatally shot fellow occupier LaVoy Finicum during a traffic stop.

