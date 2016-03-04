PetSmart invites veterans and service dogs to information event

KENNEWICK, WA- Veterans, families and even service dogs stopped by the PetSmart off of Canal in Kennewick for an information session held by the organization, For Veterans Sake. The president, Monty Hutson answered questions regarding service dogs and how they help when dealing with post traumatic stress disorder.

We talked with Richard Headley who was in the military for ten years. He got a service dog two years ago and can't imagine life without him. He told us, "it's helped me tremendously, having him with me is a comfort especially in situations I may not feel very comfortable". Headley rescued Hutson from the Benton Franklin Humane Society and has been bringing him to PetSmart to train with Ame Parton.

Parton is PetSmart's training instructor and she told us that American Kennel Club has partnered with this particular PetSmart which allows them to administer Canine Good Citizen Certifications. She helped Hutson get his CGC but that's not all it takes to become a service dog, "a lot of people I refer back to either a mental health professional or a doctor because they're going to have resources that I might not have depending on need of specialization for training".