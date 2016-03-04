PetSmart invites veterans and service dogs to information event - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

PetSmart invites veterans and service dogs to information event

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA- Veterans, families and even service dogs stopped by the PetSmart off of Canal in Kennewick for an information session held by the organization, For Veterans Sake. The president, Monty Hutson answered questions regarding service dogs and how they help when dealing with post traumatic stress disorder. 

We talked with Richard Headley who was in the military for ten years. He got a service dog two years ago and can't imagine life without him. He told us, "it's helped me tremendously, having him with me is a comfort especially in situations I may not feel very comfortable". Headley rescued Hutson from the Benton Franklin Humane Society and has been bringing him to PetSmart to train with Ame Parton.

Parton is PetSmart's training instructor and she told us that American Kennel Club has partnered with this particular PetSmart which allows them to administer Canine Good Citizen Certifications. She helped Hutson get his CGC but that's not all it takes to become a service dog, "a lot of people I refer back to either a mental health professional or a doctor because they're going to have resources that I might not have depending on need of specialization for training". 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   