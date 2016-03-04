Construction to begin on new RSD middle school, future talks of new high school on the horizon

"Somewhere down the line, probably in the Richland School District we will need a third high school, but it is down in the future, 5, 8, maybe 10 years," Aagaard told NBC Right Now.

WEST RICHLAND, WA- 108,000 square feet of new learning space is what 800 Richland students have to look forward to. In fact, the Richland School District just accepted a bid from Fowler Construction to build the new middle school last week.

It has been three years since a bond passed allowing the district to fund this large project. The middle school, which crews expect to break ground on any day now, is located on the corner of Keene Road and Belmont Boulevard in the west part of the city. It is also home to farm land, a beautiful view of Candy and Red Mountain, as well as booming residential construction projects.

"The population just keeps growing out to the south and west, that is why this new middle school out in the West Richland area is really needed," said Steve Aagaard with the school district.

This area is growing enough to attract young families, even if they have been Tri-Cities residents for 20 years, "We're so happy we came out here. We had a couple different options, whether we went out to Pasco or here, when we were looking for a home. We're really happy we came out here, it's gorgeous and we have great neighbors," Jenn Culver explained to NBC Right Now.

The Culvers and their neighbors will soon be just a few hundred yards from the fourth middle school in the district, "I am sad to see the field behind us go if that is the plan, we do like that and we have a great view but, it grows and you really have to move on with the times," said Culver.

"I think they re-zoned it (boundaries) to make it better but there is still big classes and it is an issue," Bree Jackson, a young mother with children in the Richland School District explained.

"Of course boundaries have to be adjusted, we have started that process now, we will be doing some public input meetings about middle school boundaries later in the month of March," said Aagaard.

The future is never too far off, including talks of a new high school, "Keene seems like it has a lot of places to develop, it would be good along there," said Culver.

"Somewhere down the line, probably in the Richland School District we will need a third high school, but it is down in the future, 5, 8, maybe 10 years," Aagaard told NBC Right Now.