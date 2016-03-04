Next 20 years of Pasco growth expected in Road 100 area

Qayoumi says most of the water/sewer and electricity work has already been completed. According to the city's website, it happens to be one of 17 goals the city had for the last two years.

WEST PASCO, WA- The Road 100 area in West Pasco is predicted to be the city's largest area of growth over the next 20 years.

With two decades of work in perspective, there is a lot of new things that could be popping up before your eyes. The City of Pasco Public Works Director Ahmad Qayoumi says plans to develop homes, retail shops and even parks are in the works.

If you drive towards the water from Broadmoor Boulevard onto Burns right outside of the city limits you can see housing developments, for sale signs and plenty of open land. NBC Right Now spoke with one real estate agent who says selling in this area, is not terribly difficult, "They love West Pasco. They like the convenience to the highway, close to shopping, they like that its quiet, larger lots. As you can tell there is a lot of new growth around this area so the demand is high," Nancy Wagner Miskho with Windermere Group One Tri-Cities explained.

Qayoumi says most of the water/sewer and electricity work has already been completed. According to the city's website, it happens to be one of 17 goals the city had for the last two years.