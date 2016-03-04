New parking signs coming to downtown Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

New parking signs coming to downtown Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - New signs will soon be going up in the downtown area that will help both residents of Yakima and visitors by letting them know where they can park. 

The new signs area all part of phase one which will be adding up to a dozen new parking signs downtown. Some of the locations include the Front Street lot which is located on the corner of Front Street and Yakima Ave. the Barrel House lot on 2nd street between  Walnut and Chestnut and the lot across the Yakima Police Department. 

Victor De Long, President of the Downtown Association of Yakima said, that their goal is to make the downtown area a good place to work, play and live, and by adding these new parking signs they'll be improving on this and on the experience visitors will have. 

"We see a lot of people who come in from the other side of the mountains who want to go wine tasting," said De Long. "In the past they would go right past Yakima and go to the lower valley, but we have a lot of great offerings just in our downtown. We want to make sure that when those people come they will be able to find places to park."

In addition to the signs bringing people in, he adds that soon there will also be many events that will help bring more traffic. Events like Second Saturdays which he says is a family friendly event that will start when it gets warmer and for adults the Roots and Vine Festival which comes in May. 

Once phase one is completed the downtown association plans on moving to phase two which will add more parking signs as their funding permits. 

   

