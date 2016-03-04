White Pass hosting at risk youth program this weekend - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

White Pass hosting at risk youth program this weekend

Posted: Updated:

WHITE PASS, WA - As most may know the White Pass Winter Carnival is this weekend, but that is not the only thing that is happening at White Pass. The SOS Snowboard Outreach Society will be holding its 5 week program at White Pass for at risk youth in the Yakima area. The program is a partnership between the ski resort and Madison House and La Casa Hogar in Yakima.

Starting Sunday the children will be taught how to ski and snowboard, but with those lessons they will learn something that is much more valuable.

"You know to me the value isn't so much whether they learn how to snowboard or ski or come to white pass or Snoqualmie," said President of White Pass Ski Resort, Kevin McCarthy. "It's that they get out of Yakima, that they see a different environment. It opens their eyes to what is out there and what is available."

Nate Nagoki is the program director at the Madison House, which will be partaking in the event. He said that his organization has been participating in this program for two years and that all feedback has been positive from those involved. He adds that this program is good for kids because it allows them to see another aspect of life.

"I want them realize that there is more than what is just around there immediate surroundings," said Nagoki "A lot of these kids have a lot of pressures with gangs and drugs and the such."

The cost for the children at the Madison House was $50, it includes all gear and equipment. Nagoki said that some of the kids participating didn't have enough money but were able to work for it by completing chores around the Madison House. At the end of the program all the children involved have an award ceremony were they celebrate and reflect on all the lessons they've learned both on the snow and in life.

"invariably these kids will say if it wasn't for SOS that gave me the opportunity and opened my eyes to what's out there in this world i would have never gone to college and some of these kids are remarkable," said McCarthy. 

     

 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Murder trial underway for Moneytree double murder suspect

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:33 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:33:49 GMT

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

    Seven witnesses for the prosecution took the stand on Monday at Yakima Superior Court in the double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco Jr.

    More >>

  • Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Aspen Victim Advocacy Services to host awareness walk

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:10:21 GMT

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Wapato faulted in state audit for mismanaged funds

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-03 19:21:00 GMT

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>

    A Washington state audit found one of its cities failed to comply with state financial laws, regulations and its own policies when it mismanaged public funds. 

    More >>
    •   