White Pass hosting at risk youth program this weekend

WHITE PASS, WA - As most may know the White Pass Winter Carnival is this weekend, but that is not the only thing that is happening at White Pass. The SOS Snowboard Outreach Society will be holding its 5 week program at White Pass for at risk youth in the Yakima area. The program is a partnership between the ski resort and Madison House and La Casa Hogar in Yakima.

Starting Sunday the children will be taught how to ski and snowboard, but with those lessons they will learn something that is much more valuable.

"You know to me the value isn't so much whether they learn how to snowboard or ski or come to white pass or Snoqualmie," said President of White Pass Ski Resort, Kevin McCarthy. "It's that they get out of Yakima, that they see a different environment. It opens their eyes to what is out there and what is available."

Nate Nagoki is the program director at the Madison House, which will be partaking in the event. He said that his organization has been participating in this program for two years and that all feedback has been positive from those involved. He adds that this program is good for kids because it allows them to see another aspect of life.

"I want them realize that there is more than what is just around there immediate surroundings," said Nagoki "A lot of these kids have a lot of pressures with gangs and drugs and the such."

The cost for the children at the Madison House was $50, it includes all gear and equipment. Nagoki said that some of the kids participating didn't have enough money but were able to work for it by completing chores around the Madison House. At the end of the program all the children involved have an award ceremony were they celebrate and reflect on all the lessons they've learned both on the snow and in life.

"invariably these kids will say if it wasn't for SOS that gave me the opportunity and opened my eyes to what's out there in this world i would have never gone to college and some of these kids are remarkable," said McCarthy.