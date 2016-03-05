20th Annual Junior Achievement Bowling Classic "Americana Bowl" - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

20th Annual Junior Achievement Bowling Classic "Americana Bowl"

Jr. Achievement award

RICHLAND, WA - The 20th Annual Junior Achievement Bowling Classic "Americana Bowl"  took over Atomic Bowl in Richland this week.

Nearly 2,000 supporters have been through helping raise thousands of dollars.

Jr. Achievement helps give young people knowledge and skills needed to make smart academic and economic choices.

The bowling classic is their main source of funding for junior achievement.

"This event is so important to Jr.Achievement here in southeastern Washington because its our only fundraiser for this area. Last year we were able to reach over 11,000 students here in this area with curriculum and financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Without the support of our community it wouldn't be possible, so far they have come through and have been for 20 years with this event." said Special Events Manager, Coleen Drinkard.

The week long event's 14 bowling shifts wrap up Saturday evening and expects to raise $300,000.

Everyone is invited to bid by accessing the auction link at their website.

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

