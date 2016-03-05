RICHLAND, WA - The 20th Annual Junior Achievement Bowling Classic "Americana Bowl" took over Atomic Bowl in Richland this week.

Nearly 2,000 supporters have been through helping raise thousands of dollars.

Jr. Achievement helps give young people knowledge and skills needed to make smart academic and economic choices.

The bowling classic is their main source of funding for junior achievement.

"This event is so important to Jr.Achievement here in southeastern Washington because its our only fundraiser for this area. Last year we were able to reach over 11,000 students here in this area with curriculum and financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Without the support of our community it wouldn't be possible, so far they have come through and have been for 20 years with this event." said Special Events Manager, Coleen Drinkard.

The week long event's 14 bowling shifts wrap up Saturday evening and expects to raise $300,000.

Everyone is invited to bid by accessing the auction link at their website.