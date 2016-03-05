Washington Senate passes bill on police body cameras - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Washington Senate passes bill on police body cameras

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Senate passed a bill that limits broad requests for police body-camera videos while keeping key footage available to the public.
    
The chamber passed House Bill 2362 on a 37-9 vote, but since it was amended on the floor it now heads back to the House for concurrence.
    
It sets rules on what body-camera footage is presumed to be private under the Public Records Act; sets up a task force to examine best practices for their use; and encourages police agencies that use the cameras to adopt policies related to their use.
    
Under the bill, certain videos would be presumptively private, such as footage that shows a dead body. Such footage would be withheld unless the requester can demonstrate that the video is of legitimate public concern.

