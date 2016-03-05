Drivers give their reaction to new Oregon speed limit changes - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Drivers give their reaction to new Oregon speed limit changes

New signs have been installed on the interstates. New signs have been installed on the interstates.

UMATILLA, OR- Speed limits on Oregon interstates have changed from 65 mph to 70 mph as of March 1st and some drivers are pleased while others are not. 

"I think it's totally fine on 84.  It's a freeway and it's dead, clear, and wide.  There seems to be no dangers on it," said Patti Dalley, driver who likes the new speed limit.

Drivers crossing the Oregon border no longer have to slow down to decrease speeds.  The Oregon Legislature approved the new speed limit changes.  Not everyone likes the changes.  One man said it is a waste of money.

"It would've been easier for the state police to give tickets out at 75 mph or 80 mph or whatever they decide, instead of spending all that money to change the signs," said Frank Ballard, against the new changes.

The speeds have also increased for truck drivers as well. Some said it helps them get to their destinations faster. 

"It's helping us get to our appointments a lot better.  Oregon is one of those states you dread driving in because they're the only ones with 55 mph for truck drivers," said Rick Lutz, truck driver who likes the new changes. 

Still, others think it the need speeds will just make drivers go even faster. 

"Usually 9 mph over is fine on speeding.  What is it going to be now?  It's going to be almost 80 mph," said Ballard.

Either way it goes, the new changes are in effect.  

"We love it.  It's about time," said Lutz.

