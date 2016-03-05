Holiday Inn being built in Hermiston - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Holiday Inn being built in Hermiston

Posted: Updated:
Construction on the hotel is still in the early stages. Construction on the hotel is still in the early stages.

HERMISTON, OR- A Holiday Inn is being built in downtown Hermiston to help keep up as more visitors come into the city. 

With more and more events in the city, such as basketball tournaments and conferences, hotels are usually all booked up.  The City of Hermiston said construction has started on the Holiday Inn that will be in the heart of downtown.  They hope this will help solve some of their problems. 

"Adding some additional capacity will help us. We already have events, AAU basketball tournaments and other things that bring a lot of people to town that we need hotel rooms for," Byron Smith, Hermiston City Manager.

The 90 room hotel on First Street is just in the beginning stages of construction.  Along with more places to stay, the city of Hermiston said they will look at some additional retail shops for the future.
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   