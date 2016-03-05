Holiday Inn being built in Hermiston

HERMISTON, OR- A Holiday Inn is being built in downtown Hermiston to help keep up as more visitors come into the city.

With more and more events in the city, such as basketball tournaments and conferences, hotels are usually all booked up. The City of Hermiston said construction has started on the Holiday Inn that will be in the heart of downtown. They hope this will help solve some of their problems.

"Adding some additional capacity will help us. We already have events, AAU basketball tournaments and other things that bring a lot of people to town that we need hotel rooms for," Byron Smith, Hermiston City Manager.

The 90 room hotel on First Street is just in the beginning stages of construction. Along with more places to stay, the city of Hermiston said they will look at some additional retail shops for the future.

