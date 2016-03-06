Alert Pasco resident leads to successful arrest of man with warr - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Alert Pasco resident leads to successful arrest of man with warrants and felony charges

Posted: Updated:
Castaneda is sitting in jail on several felony charges and outstanding warrants tonight. Castaneda is sitting in jail on several felony charges and outstanding warrants tonight.

PASCO, WA- Pasco police made a significant arrest after one very alert resident spotted something that did not look right.

A neighbor saw 35-year-old David Castaneda wearing a mask over his face and holding what appeared to be a gun. Officers responded but their suspect ran off, abandoning his Dodge Charger, that happened to be stolen from Umatilla.

Pasco PD said they saw Castaneda about a block away and started chasing after him. Castaneda ditched the loaded gun, a mask and a knife from a previous burglary during the pursuit.

When officers eventually caught up and arrested him they also found out he was their suspect in a weapons complaint earlier where six shots were fired behind an alley.

Castaneda is sitting in jail on several felony charges and outstanding warrants tonight.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   