Alert Pasco resident leads to successful arrest of man with warrants and felony charges

PASCO, WA- Pasco police made a significant arrest after one very alert resident spotted something that did not look right.

A neighbor saw 35-year-old David Castaneda wearing a mask over his face and holding what appeared to be a gun. Officers responded but their suspect ran off, abandoning his Dodge Charger, that happened to be stolen from Umatilla.

Pasco PD said they saw Castaneda about a block away and started chasing after him. Castaneda ditched the loaded gun, a mask and a knife from a previous burglary during the pursuit.

When officers eventually caught up and arrested him they also found out he was their suspect in a weapons complaint earlier where six shots were fired behind an alley.

Castaneda is sitting in jail on several felony charges and outstanding warrants tonight.