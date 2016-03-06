Sheriff's Office evicts homeless near Umatilla River - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Sheriff's Office evicts homeless near Umatilla River

UMATILLA, OREGON- The Umatilla County Sheriff's office is evicting everyone from a homeless camp near the Umatilla river.

A new sign prohibits camping in the area that has been used as a homeless camp for several months. Those who have been living there, say now they do not know where to go.

Law enforcement evicted the group from camping behind Umatilla High School just five months ago. Mayor David Trott is calling for city, county and state representatives to come up with a different solution for problems surrounding homeless encampments.

