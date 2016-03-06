WA Fish and Wildlife eliminates size and daily catch limits for catfish, bass and walleye on Columbia River

Fish and wildlife representatives say the goal of deregulating is to increase the harvest of those non-native fish species.

WASHINGTON STATE- Washington state officials are eliminating the size and daily catch limits on Columbia River catfish, bass and walleye.

Fishery officials made the decision last week for the portion of the river that is shared with Oregon. Oregon's rule deregulating the fishery went into place on the first of January.

