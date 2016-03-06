Firefighters climb 69 floors, supporting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

SEATTLE, WA- More than 1,000 firefighters climbed stairs Sunday morning for a good cause at the 25th Scott Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle.

The climb supports The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The firefighters took on the Columbia Center in Downtown Seattle, the tallest building west of the Mississippi River. They go up 69 floors and take 1,356 steps.

Local firefighters from across our area participated. Michael Bozeman from the Hermiston Fire Department shared his experience.

"It was a little bit of nerves. I've done it before, but you get a little nervous because you want to do a good showing. You want to finish strong. It's pretty exciting and pretty. It's a lot of fun. You get to the top of the building and the view is spectacular. A heartfelt thanks from us for all their support," said Bozeman.



The climb live streamed Sunday and showed firefighters when they entered the building to when they reached the finish line. Almost a dozen fire departments from the NBC Right Now viewing area participated in the climb.

