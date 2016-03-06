Deputies identify West Valley man who shot and killed himself after leading deputies on a chase

UPDATE: The Yakima County Sheriff's officer identified the suspect who shot and killed himself Saturday night after a chase with deputies as 33-year-old Leroy J. Melton of Yakima.

Deputies on Monday searched the car of Melton and found an AR15 rifle that was determined to have been reported stolen to Yakima PD in a residential burglary made on 12-02-2014. With the rifle was a magazine that contained sixteen bullets.

"Although the firearm was situated very near the driver and in a position to have been used, there are no indications that the driver used it." said Sgt. Mike Russel.

Also inside the vehicle near the driver were about 150 rounds of ammunition for the handgun believed to have been used by the driver to shoot himself, however deputies said that only the single shot was fired by the suspect.

An autopsy for Melton is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8th.

An autopsy for Melton is scheduled for Tuesday, March 8th.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said a 33-year-old man shot and killed himself Saturday night after a chase with deputies ended.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a home in West Valley. A woman said her boyfriend was harassing her, followed her home, and was parked outside her house. The man then tried to kick open the door to the house.

The man then got into his car and tried to leave, but a Yakima County Deputy found him. The man began to drive off and led officers on a chase through West Valley. Deputies reported the car was going about 55 mph in the rain.

The suspect drove near the 1800 block of Hubbard Road. The car eventually came to a dead end and hit an apple bin.

The man showed a handgun and deputies took cover tried to tell the man to come out of the car. Deputies reported they heard a gunshot from inside the vehicle and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies did not fire shots and no one else was injured. The name of the 33-year-old man is not being released at this time.