Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center still making progress toward completion

Work still has to be done on the inside of the building. Work still has to be done on the inside of the building.

HERMISTON, OR- The much anticipated Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston is still making steps toward completion.

Construction started a little more than a year ago and the event center is standing.  It is the first piece in phase one of the project.  The City of Hermiston decided to move it from the downtown area so the high school could have more room to expand.

City officials said Hermiston has been at a 2% growth rate for the past ten years and they hope the new building will help with large events.

"We're excited to see this first piece completed and later this summer we'll be letting bids of other pieces of the project.  We hope to really increase the number of events and people who visit us here in Hermiston," said Byron Smith, Hermiston City Manager.

The 30,000 square foot center will be the largest event center in that area.  Phase one is expected to be completed by July 2017 and will be the new location for the Umatilla County Fair and the Farm City Pro Rodeo.
 

  National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

  PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

  88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

