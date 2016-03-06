Local law enforcement tells people what to do if they suspect ga - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Local law enforcement tells people what to do if they suspect gang activity

Posted: Updated:

TRI-CITIES, WA- Local law enforcement suggest that people inform them about gang activity and also what to look out for. 

The Pasco Police Department wants people to let them know if they see gang activity.  Sergeant Brad Gregory with Pasco Police said a sign of gang activity could be a group of people together who are committing crimes or other suspicious activities.  Certain colors they wear are also a sign. 

Sgt. Gregory said there used to be definite areas of where gang activity frequently happens, but now it is spread out to different parts.  He also explained that sometimes there is a lot of activity and sometimes there is not.

"Gang activity kind of goes up and goes down. When I first started here in the 90s, it was like a shooting all the time.  It just takes the police department to kind of crack down on those activities and catch the bad guys and put them away," said Sgt. Gregory.

He suggests not to approach gangs but to instead call police.  If you think it is not an emergency, you can contact the non-emergency dispatch and you also do not have to leave your name. 
 

